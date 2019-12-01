BERGEMAN, Gerald D. "Jerry," 64, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Butch and Jackie's Bateman Tavern, Chippewa County town of Lafayette.
Private burial will be at Bateman Cemetery, town of Lafayette.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JENNEMAN, Bernard "Bernie," 71, of Minneapolis, formerly of Bloomer, died Tuesday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Celebration of life will be Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
LODE, William M. "Bill," 83, of Rice Lake died Friday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
PRESTON, Audrey, 63, of Woodville died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SORENSON, Marie M. (Zimmerman), 85, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
VETTRUS, Titus A., 35, of New York, formerly of Mondovi, died Thursday in New York.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.