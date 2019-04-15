BRORSON, Arnold, 88, of Spring Valley died Monday at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gilman Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Burial will be at Gilman Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.
BUNNELL, Danny L., 56, of Lublin died April 8. .
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
GEORGE, Donald E., 79, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Wissota Health and Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GILBERTSON, Muriel A., 88, of Pigeon Falls died Sunday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls.
HAYES, Scott D., 54, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday. .
No services will be held.
Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KUNZ, Janice A., 85, town of Brunswick, died April 8 at home.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the residence of Debbie & Dick Sazama (Please contact family or funeral home for directions).
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WILHELM, Joann C., 86, of Altoona died Sunday at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
