ANDREAS, William J., 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
DAHLKE SMITH, Judith A. “Judy” or “Queen Jude,” 78, of Boyceville died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GROTTKE, Christian, 46, died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HELL, Martha M., 90, died Sunday at Just Like Home in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, New Auburn.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HELMUELLER, Marie C., 98, of Plum City died Monday at The Seasons in Plum City.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
HESTEKIN, Violet, 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Hope Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Committal service will be at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
HOESLY, Lynn M., 56, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WALKER, Jeanette M. “Jenny,” 67, of Eau Claire died Friday at Rochester Methodist Hospital.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.