ANDERSON, Donald L., 75, of Durand died Sunday at Advent Health in Durand.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Durand.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church, followed by military honors conducted by Durand American Legion Post 181.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
BISEK, Bernita A., 87, of Whitehall died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m. followed by a rosary, Sunday at Jack Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church, both in Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
BUSCH, Ruth A. (Raab), 64, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Our House Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Shananagin’s Bar and Grill, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GARNETT, June M., 88, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
KENDALL, Jerry K., 81, of Elmwood died Monday at Heritage of Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
LYBERT, Robert, 61, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MERKEL, Kathryn L., 65, of Menomonie died Saturday at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
NEAL, Michael P., 65, of Rice Lake died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PETERSON, Fred, 76, of Martell died Sunday at Hammond Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
RESSEL, Lewis J. “Lewey,” 79, of rural Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SAND, Keith M., 75, of Eau Galle died Tuesday American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.