BATES, David H., 80, of Colfax died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
COOK, Hazel E., 95, of Eau Claire died Jan. 31.
No visitation will be held.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HEATH, LaVern, 79, of Baraga, Mich. died Friday at Green Tree Rehab and Health in Hubbell, Mich.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
HELLER, Norman E., 83, of Jackson County town of Albion died Tuesday at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Torgerson Funeral Home, Black River Falls, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Squaw Creek Lutheran Church, Albion.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.
LEWIS, Philip D., 72, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PRITCHETT, Edward M. “Ed,” 95, of Eau Claire died April 13 at Sunrise of Sacramento Assisted Living in Sacramento, Calif.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RICHARDSON, Rodney B., 75, of Elmwood died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
SEFFENS, Paul J. “Jim,” 66, of rural Strum died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Northwoods Brewpub, Osseo.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
SOLBERG, Arlene M., 95, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STEINKE, Michael J., 56, died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Red Zone Sports Bar, Lake Hallie.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WYSOCKI, Mary A., 94, of Longmont, Colo., formerly of Eau Claire, died Friday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.