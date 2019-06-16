GEHRKE, Larry J., 68, of Mondovi died June 5 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Modena.
HANVELT, Bonnie L., 68, of River Falls died Friday at Hudson Hospital.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Elmwood.
KIDD, Harold N., 74, of Blair died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Blair.
MATTSON, Arnold J., 85, of Blair died Friday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ettrick.
MORLEY, Rachel L., 90, of Eau Claire died June 8 at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Lake Street United Methodist Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the church.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHLESSER, Margaret M., 78, of Arcadia died Thursday at St. Anne’s of Winona (Minn.).
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Buffalo County town of Glencoe.
TAYLOR, Chips T., 73, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WEBER, Donna R. (Stearns), 83, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.