CABLE, Pauline, 89, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amy Chapel, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HASKINS, Darrell E., 88, of Marritt Island, Fla., died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, Rockledge, Fla.
MEYER, Mary Ann., 87, of Cadott died Sunday at Our House Memory Care Center in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Leiser Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, both in Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Bohemian National Cemetery, town of Arthur.
MILAND, Steven R. “Staush,” 68, of Mondovi died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
STAATS, Jean C., 77, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at daughter’s home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
VLACH, Shirley A., 81, died Tuesday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday at Chapel of the Resurrection-Chippewa Manor, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Chippewa Manor.
Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bohemian National Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Arthur.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
WINFIELD, Steve, 64, of Bloomer died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomer.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.