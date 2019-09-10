DENSON, Sandra “Sandy” J., 72, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Committal service will take place at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HELMUELLER, Anthony “Ed,” 81, died Thursday at home in the Buffalo County town of Belvidere.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Alma.
Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Inurnment will be at Buffalo City Cemetery.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma, is handling arrangements.
KILDE, Beverly M., 80, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Tainter United Methodist Church, town of Tainter, Dunn County.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Tainter United Methodist Cemetery, town of Tainter.
POOLEY, Viola G., 99, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SILER, Lottie M., 82, of Alma died Tuesday at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, Minn.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at Alma Memorial Cemetery.
SMITH-SCOTT, Trina L., 42, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Serving Hands, Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SORENSON, Larry D., 83, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Spirit Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.