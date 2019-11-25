CLAFLIN, Dean R., 86, of Price died Friday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at South Beef River Lutheran Church, Osseo.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be at noon Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
COY, Terry L. 69, of Trempealeau died at Oakwood Villa in Altoona.
Private services will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
FEDIE, Elwin L. “Fudd,” 83, of Plum City, formerly of Durand, died Sunday at Plum City Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
MICKELSON, Lloyd S., 92, of Ridgeland, died Nov. 17 at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Ridgeland Community Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the community center.
Burial will be at a later date at Zion-Sheridan Cemetery, Dunn County town of Sheridan.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
NOYES, Betty J. 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PEDERSTUEN, June E., 92, of Rice Lake, formerly of Cameron, died Friday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at West Akers Lutheran Cemetery, Dunn County town of New Haven.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.