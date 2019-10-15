COSS, Imogene M., 94, of Altoona died Sunday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GANNON, James T., 64, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GRAB, Ralph A., 88, of Maiden Rock died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lund Mission Covenant Church.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church.
Military honors will be at Maiden Rock American Legion Post #158.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
OSBORN, Judy M., 59, of Cornell died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cornell American Legion.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
OTTO, Dorothy, 96, of Baldwin died Saturday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Woodville.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Baldwin Cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
RETTENMUND, Laura (Delmonico), 99, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
SAMUELSON, Donald R., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Communities — Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SKABROUD, Norman C., 83, of Sheldon, formerly of Jump River died Monday at Ladysmith Care Community.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gilman Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheldon.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Mont Nebo Cemetery, Jump River.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
TOMASETTI, Paul R., 47, of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WERNER, Keith P., 86, of Mondovi died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
WILLKOM, Dolores (Caswell Reppert), 90, of Stanley-Boyd died Monday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stanley Church of the Brethren.