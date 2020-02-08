ANDERSON, Geraldine D., 80, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No public services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ENGLESBY, Lola M., 101, of Augusta died Wednesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HOHMAN, Michael J., died Monday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. today at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. today at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Helen, 93, of Mondovi died Thursday in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
STOLT, Darlene P., 85, died Thursday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Interment will be Monday at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.