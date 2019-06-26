BARNES, Phyllis G., 87, of Kuttawa, Ky, formerly of rural Eleva, died Saturday at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky.
Graveside services will be at noon Friday at East Bennett Valley Cemetery, rural Eleva.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
BAUTCH, Rose R., 81, of Arcadia died Saturday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HODOWANIC, James E., 57, of Cornell died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, and from 11 to noon Saturday at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, both in Stanley.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Stanley.
WEBSTER, Roger A., 88, of Sheldon died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheldon.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial with full military honors will be at Donald Cemetery, Gilman.
WHALEN, James L., 92, of Augusta died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Cumberland.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
YENA, Lowell E., 89, died Dec. 20 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.