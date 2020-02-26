ANDERSON, Mary E., 71, formerly of Wausau died Feb. 11 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BARTH, Helen M., 102, died Thursday at St. Anne’s in Winona, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Winona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fountain City.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
BOGUMILL, Myrth L., 94, of Thorp died Sunday at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
HANSON, Olger, 77, of Eau Claire died Feb. 9 at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Celebration of life and burial of ashes will be in the spring at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Patricia A., 67, of Birchwood died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Fuenrals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KING, Lois I., 76, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Barron Care & Rehab.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, both in Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
LUND, Edward J., 67, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Cooks Valley.
NORDSTROM, Barry, 71, of rural Eleva died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
NUGENT, Debra (Dickinsen), 68, died Feb. 15 at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Augusta United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
PINKSTON, Michelle L., 53, of Hastings, Minn., died Feb. 13 at home.
Visitiation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 13 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hastings.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13 at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STOEHR, Patricia “Pat,” 68, of Hudson, formerly of Milwaukee and Houston, Texas, died Feb. 15 in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Private burial will be at a later date in Ashland.
VELA, Raynaldo Y. “Ray,” 75, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at Red Coal BBQ in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.