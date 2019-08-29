BOWE, Ronald “Ron,” 75, of Stanley died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., today at Plombon Funeral Home and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Stanley.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
CUTSFORTH, Carol S., 85, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Private services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GREGORY, Ann M., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HADORN, Margaret, 86, formerly of Augusta, died Tuesday at Beehive Home in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
IDA, Ira I., 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Church in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KAISER, Charles A. “Chuck,” 66, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LISOWSKI, Mary E., 83, of Blair, formerly of Arcadia, died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
THOMPSON, Nona F., 85, of Huron died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Yellow River Cemetery, Huron.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.