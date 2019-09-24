BAUER, Esther L., 88, of Elmwood died Sunday at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Welcome Home Assisted Living, Elmwood.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elmwood.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
BEADLE, Vernon W., 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
COFFEY, Earl D., 78, of Osseo died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at United Church of Christ, Osseo.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Osseo Cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
FRYZA-GIRARD, Delores J., 87, of Thorp died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
HERSRUD, Marian, 97, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at First Congregational UCC, both in Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, S.D.
MILLER, John P., 54, of Fall Creek died Sunday at home.
Private services will be held.
Burial will be at a later date at Spooner Cemetery.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
REITER, Anna M., 96, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STENBERG, Bernice T., 107, of rural Ettrick died Sunday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.