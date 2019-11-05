BOWMAN, Dione M., 58, of Eleva died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
COLBENSON, Scott B., 85, of Holcombe died Saturday at Cornell Health Services.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at New Life Alliance Church, Cornell.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
DAVIS, Benjamin N., 30, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Christian Family Center, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the family center.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HUTTER, Paul E., 90, of Arkansaw died Saturday at Plum City Care Center.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with prayer service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Community of Christ Church, Arkansaw.
Burial will be at a later date.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
MOORE, Delores B., 84, of rural Cameron died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, both in Cameron.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Sumner Cemetery.
NELSON, Dorothy A., 87, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.