GRAHAM, Yuriko, 80, of Cornell died Thursday at home.
No services will be held.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
HAUGEN, Roger C., 81, of Whitehall died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HINTZ, Jeanne I., 84, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Cornell Area Care Center in Cornell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Horan Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Lutheran Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
PAGEL, William J., 79, of town of Washington died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PROKOP, Jack, 65, of Independence died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
WOJCIUCH, Tylor J., 25, of Cornell died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.