DELVIS, Kathleen H. (nee Williams), died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Gilman Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Hannibal.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
GENEREAU, Daniel F., 73, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Campus — Commons Area, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MERTENS, August W., 94, formerly of Stanley, died Tuesday at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation, Thorp.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church.
Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
MILAND, Steven R. “Staush,” 68, of Mondovi died Sept. 3 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Eleva Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Eleva Lutheran Cemetery.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
OLUFSON, Leorra M., 89, of Mondovi died Wednesday in Texas.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.