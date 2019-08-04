BLUEM, Sylvia A., 83, of rural Eau Claire died Friday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ERICKSON, Arlan C., 86, of Eau Claire, formerly of Elk Mound died Friday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HAHN, Peggy L., 69, of Augusta died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Baptist Church, Augusta.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
HAYNES, Margaret M., 67, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Cornell Area Care Center.
Private family burial will be at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
INGERSOLL, Frederick V., 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Lutheran South Cemetery, Stoughton.
KNUTSON, Leland E., 69, of Dunn County town of Red Cedar, formerly of Colfax died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Colfax Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LOHMAN, Bradley B., 46, of Plum City died Thursday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Private celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
SAVERYNSKI, Aloysyzy, 88, of Independence died Friday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
THOMPSON, Joe B., 82, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday at New Auburn Cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ZIMMERMAN, Dolores M.M., 92, died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.