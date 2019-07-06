DRESSEL, Doris I., 102, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Dove Healthcare — Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Arthur.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GONITZKE, Irene M., 102, formerly of Foster died Thursday at Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
LOKEN, Donald L., 86, of Blair died Tuesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jack Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blair Lutheran Church East, both in Blair.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.