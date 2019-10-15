BALZER, Francis D., 64, of Colfax died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MOULTON, Michael A., 66, formerly of Eau Claire died Sept. 30.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
RUPPERT, Kenneth, 85, of Baldwin died Oct. 2 at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hammond.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.