GILBERT, Timothy R. “Tim,” 63, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Friday at VFW on Starr Ave., Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GILES, Virginia, 89, of Plum City died Thursday in Hager City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Plum City.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
LARSON, Florence A. “Smokey,” 76, of Chippewa Falls died March 27.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MCCLAFLIN, David L. “Red Dog,” 68, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ROMANOWSKI, Marvin L., 85, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
No services will be held.
Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Weyerhaeuser.