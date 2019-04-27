GILBERT, Timothy R. “Tim,” 63, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Friday at VFW on Starr Ave., Eau Claire.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

GILES, Virginia, 89, of Plum City died Thursday in Hager City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Plum City.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Burial will be at the church cemetery.

LARSON, Florence A. “Smokey,” 76, of Chippewa Falls died March 27.

Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

MCCLAFLIN, David L. “Red Dog,” 68, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

ROMANOWSKI, Marvin L., 85, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.

No services will be held.

Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Weyerhaeuser.