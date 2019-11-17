BERG, Larry W., 72, of Bloomer died Sunday at Atrium Acute Care in Bloomer.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Loyal Order of the Moose Hall, Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Service, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
GOODWIN, Jeffrey T., died July 15 in New Bedford, Mass.
Tribute to life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Florian Gardens Conference Center, Eau Claire.
JAQUISH, Donald D. “Don” Sr., 94, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Brunswick Cemetery.
KREUSER, Richard F., 85, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.