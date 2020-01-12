AUSEN, Vicki J., 68, of Fairchild died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
HICKS, Thomas N., 60, of Arcadia died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date.
MACMILLAN, Virginia A., 97, formerly of Altoona died Thursday at her daughter's home.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MOORE, Donna A., 71, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Grace Lutheran Communities - River Pines in Altoona.
Committal services will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHWEBACH, Joseph T., 75, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
STANTON, Robert H. "Bubba," 75, of town of Brunswick died Jan. 5 at home.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the celebration center.
Private internment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.