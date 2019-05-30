BAUER, Marion, 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Spirit Lutheran, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GRONQUIST, Carl R., 72, of Pepin died Monday at Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sabylund Lutheran Church, Stockholm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Anna M., 90, of Menomonie, formerly of Richmond, Va., died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Le Center, Minn.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MILLIGAN, Betty L., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
NEVERDAHL, Sandra L., 79, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Halvorsen Cemetery, Menomonie.