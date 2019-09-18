ABRAHAMSON, Marjorie M., 85, of Bloomer died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s South Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
BAKER, Barbara J. “Barb,” 71, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Sammy’s Pizza, Eau Claire.
Private family graveside services will be Monday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BERKHOEL, Dennis A., 78, of Rice Lake, formerly of St. Paul, died Sept. 4 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, Minn.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BRUNETTE, Jeffery A. “Jeff,” 65, of Rice Lake, died Friday at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
GAJDA, Mary, 97, of Thorp died Monday at Oakbrook Health and Rehab in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Assumption Orthodox Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Holy Assumption Orthodox Cemetery, Lublin.
LIEBZEIT, Bernelda B. “Bernie”, 98, of Greenwood died Saturday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab in Thorp.
Graveside ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery, town of Warner, rural Greenwood.
Cuddie Funeral Home, Greenwood, is handling arrangements.
LYNE, Robert J., 70, of Jump River died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Community Church of Jump River.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Plombon Funeral Services, Gilman, is handling arrangements.
POPPE, Audra S., 22, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Cameron.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Red Cedar Church, Rice Lake.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PRIMOLI, Mark C., 63, of Comstock, formerly of St. Paul, died Sunday at home.
Celebration of Life will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at First Covenant Church, St. Paul.
Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, St. Paul.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SAMUEL, Judy A., 67, of Knapp died Sunday at home.
Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with eulogy at 4 p.m., on Sunday at the Woodville American Legion.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Countryside Crematory, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
SMITH-SCOTT, Trina L., 42, of Chippewa Falls died Sept. 8 at Serving Hands in Chippewa Falls.
Private services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.