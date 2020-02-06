ANDERSON, Geraldine D., 80, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

ENGLESBY, Lola, 101, of Augusta died Wednesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

JOHNSON, Etta M., 85, of Hixton died Monday at home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church, Northfield.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the church.

Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.

JONES, Karrie A., 43, of Fairchild died Monday at Memorial Medical Center in Neillsville.

Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Crematory, Cornell.

KASSERA, Doris E., 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.

PETERSON, Kenneth A., 75, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.