DANIEL, Gilbert A. “Gil,” 87, died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, both in Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
HAVENOR, Lois A., 68, of Eleva died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HURLBURT, Douglas G., 70, of Durand died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family interment will be at Maxville Cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
KREMER, Shirley J. (Rykal), 80, of Cadott died Sunday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
LARSON, Allen R., 76, of Fall Creek died Thursday at home.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LAUFENBERG, Kim L., 66, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
LOWE, Trevor J., 53, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Committal service with military honors will be at noon Wednesday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PELLETIER, Guy R., 62, of Plum City died Feb. 29 in Pierce County.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.