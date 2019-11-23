BUETOW, Gary W., 79, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
MARSOLEK, Benjamin A. “Benjie,” 87, of rural Independence died Thursday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with prayer service and rosary at 7:30 p.m., Monday at Edison Funeral Home, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, both in Independence
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
JENSEN, Borgny J., 92, of Colfax died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
WEBER, Richard J., 69, of Menomonie died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.