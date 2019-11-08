GREEN, Theresa V., 91, formerly of Madison, died Wednesday at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LUNDELL, Richard J., 87, died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Cremation Society of Minnesota, St. Paul.
Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, MN.
WEISNER, Donald H. “Donny,” 87, of Rice Lake died Monday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
No services will be held.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.