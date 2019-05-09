BAILEY, Flora L., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Victory service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HILLIS, Jeanette A., 92, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at Comforts of Home Memory Care in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Maxine M., 95, of Ellsworth died Monday at Ellsworth Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LEMERE, Sylvia, 94, of rural Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MCCARDLE, Daniel L., 95, of Elmwood died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elmwood.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, David L., 81, of Gilmanton died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Scenic Rivers Cremation Center, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
PARKER, Dixie L., 72, of Alma Center died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SLY, James E., 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TULIP, Roxanne M., 70, of Eau Galle died Tuesday at Advent Health in Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
UCHYTIL, Patrick J., 50, of Rice Lake died April 15 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ceska Hall, Haugen.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WILDT, Terry W. “TW,” 56, of Barron died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.