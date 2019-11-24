DENMAN, Robert A., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
FIELDS, Ronald B., 76, of Whitehall died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
KNUDTSON, Phyllis R., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
LARRABEE, Kenneth E., 84, of Menomonie died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at Forest Center Cemetery, Dunn County town of Spring Brook.
MARION, Vernice, 84, of Cadott died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.