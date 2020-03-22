BILES, Thomas A., 80, of Arkansaw died Thursday at Advent Health in Durand.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Private graveside services will be at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
BRANISH, Thomas L., 90, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BRANTNER, Geraldine, 90, of Durand died Friday at Atrium Care Center in Ellsworth.
Funeral mass will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Dan “Ole,” 69, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Dove Healthcare — Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
REICHERT, Donna J., 56, of Eau Claire died Monday in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hollow Shelter at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SANDBERG, June L., 84, of Stoughton, formerly of Mondovi died Monday at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living.
Private graveside services will be at Lampson Cemetery, Washburn County town of Brooklyn.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
WEBB, David L., 70, of Eau Claire died Friday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WESTPHAL, Harriet C., 93, formerly of Eau Claire died Friday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.