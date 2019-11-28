JONES, Earnest F., 82, of Eau Claire, formerly of Bloomer, died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Memorial services with military honors will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
POLUS, Trevor, 21, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at noon Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Private family entombment will be at Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SCHMITZ, Raymond M., 92, of Hudson died Monday at Hometown Senior Living in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service, Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, both in Hudson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m., with military honors by Hudson VFW and American Legion, Saturday at the church.
SMIEJA, Evelyn, 91, of Independence died Tuesday at Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
WINTERBERG, Michael S., 31, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Fancy Creek Cemetery, Gillingham.