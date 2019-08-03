BORGARO, James C., 84, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
BOYLE, Florence J., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HAHN, Peggy L., 69, of Augusta died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KNUTSON, Leland E., 69, of Dunn County town of Cedar Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
KUHNERT, Corinne M. “Connie,” 79, of Fall Creek died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
MATZ, Irene E., 89, of Osseo died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Foster.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
MEINEN, Jean T., 89, of Bloomer died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
WUNROW, Roberta M., 80, of River Falls died Thursday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Luther Memorial Church, River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, River Falls.
Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, River Falls, is handling arrangements.