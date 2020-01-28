DORWIN, Robert “Lee,” 95, of Baldwin died Saturday at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Baldwin.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
HENDERSON, Gerald J. “Jake,” 80, of Stanley died Friday at Cornell Care Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Plombon Funeral Home and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Entombment will be at Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
LINDSTROM, Gary R., 75, of Durand died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lyster Lutheran Church, Nelson.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery.
LOGA, Merlyn C., 79, of rural Whitehall died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saint John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Bruce Valley Cemetery, rural Strum.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
MATSON, Glenn C., 95, of Altoona died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Private family interment will be at a later date at Sumner Cemetery, Cameron.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
REPP, Lawrence “Larry,” 95, of Prairie Farm died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at West Akers Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery.
VANCE, Kenneth C. “Ken,” 79, of Eau Claire died Friday at Landmark Hospital in Naples, Fla.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WEINZIRL, Norbert H., 95, of Durand, formerly of Eau Galle died Monday at Assisted Living of Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.