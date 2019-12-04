ABLEIDINGER, Theresa M., 77, of rural Mondovi died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Oakridge in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
BEEBE, Larry D., 67, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Apostolic Church, Elk Mound.
Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DODGE, Elwin E., 52, of Jump River died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Visitation will be from 11 to noon Saturday at Jump River Community Center.
Celebration of Life will be at noon Saturday at the community center.
Burial will be at Hannibal Cemetery.
Plombon Funeral Service, Gilman, is handling arrangements.
HORT, Gloria F., 90, of Altoona died Monday at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LUJAN, Richard “Rick” M. Jr., 26, of Cadott died November 24th at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday with Military Honors following the service at the funeral home.
TALFORD, Robert V. “Bob,” 92, of Rock Falls died Saturday at Grace Lutheran River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Rock Falls Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WINBERG, Leroy G., 83, of Pepin died Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha, MN.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.