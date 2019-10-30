COLBERT, Judy A. (Secore), 73, of Rice Lake died Friday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lehman's Supper Club, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HATCH III, William L., 78, of North Hudson died Oct. 9 in Novato, Calif.
A memorial will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
PILGRIM, Jean L., 53, of Cadott died Friday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a prayer service, Friday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Edson Union Cemetery.
RAHR, Clara M., 101, died Monday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
SCHOONOVER, Mark T., 65, of Weyerhaeuser died Monday.
Visitation will be at 4 to 7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at The Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, and from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
WOJCIECHOWSKI, Joan E., 77, of Cadott died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.