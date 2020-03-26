JOHNSON, Gary “Svend,” 74, of Blair died Monday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending until further notice.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
KUPKA, Elaine S., 86, of Whitehall died Monday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Arrangements are pending until further notice.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
MAHONEY, Marcia R., 67, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHOEN, Carol A., 82, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WESTBERG, Verena M., 91, of Altoona died Wednesday at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.