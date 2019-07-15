BUCHHOLZ, Beverly J., 78, of Eau Claire died Friday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DUNBAR, Archie N., 95, of Arkansaw died Saturday at Plum City Care Center.
Celebration of life will from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Burial will be at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
FREID, Harold C., 95, of Altoona died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Irving W. “Bill,” 83, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TROXEL, Bob, 88, of Augusta died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.