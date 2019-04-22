DAHL, Sandra M., 56, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Svea Lutheran Cemetery, Hagar City.
PRZYBILLA, Fayth E., 69, of Independence died Sunday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
ROKENBRODT, Gary L., 64, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Big Drywood Lutheran Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Goetz.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
STANEK, Lorraine, F., 90, of Augusta died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, rural Brackett.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.