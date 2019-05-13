CASPER, Ray K., 93, of Eau Claire died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DRAWBERT, Elfrieda “Laura,” 101, of Eau Claire died Saturday at River Pines Long-Term Concierge Care in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TOUPAL, Michael R., 34, of Independence died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
VOLBRECHT, Irma, 90, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.