CASPER, Ray K., 93, of Eau Claire died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

DRAWBERT, Elfrieda “Laura,” 101, of Eau Claire died Saturday at River Pines Long-Term Concierge Care in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

TOUPAL, Michael R., 34, of Independence died Friday at home.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.

VOLBRECHT, Irma, 90, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.