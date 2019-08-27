BAKER, Robert T. Sr., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
CRIST, Patricia M., 56, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
PABICH, Marian M. (Henke), 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Private family committal services will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SATTER, Dennis R., 67, of Colfax died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
WHEELER, Colleen M., 90, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.