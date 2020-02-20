BARR, Bernard “Bernie,” 85, of Danbury, formerly of Hudson died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7:45 p.m., today at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, both in Hudson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
BORTHS, Marvin L., 73, of Neillsville died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CROWE, Anna, 72, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
HERRICK, Ronald G., 58, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
NELSON, Michael K., 61, of Cameron died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SEEGER, Pauline A., 87, of Prairie Farm died Monday at home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Connorsville.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.