ANDERSON, Celia A., 76, of Hayward, formerly of Eau Claire, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Private committal service will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BOSSMAN, David “Pete,” 80, of Woodville died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
GOETTL, Roger E., 75, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cadott, died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Frog Hop, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
GUNDERSON, Mabel, 103, of rural Strum died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
HAYES, Violet E., 88, of Loyal died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HIEMER, Janet M., 83, of Mondovi died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Private memorial services will be at a later date.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Richard A., 80, of Eau Claire died Friday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JONES, Karrie A., 43, of Fairchild died Monday at Memorial Medical Center in Neillsville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Memorial service will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Cornell Cemetery.
MCNALLY, Patrick, 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
OLSON, Janis L. (Evenson), 79, of Hudson died Jan. 20 in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
PETERSON, Kenneth A., 75, died Feb. 1 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SWANSON, Helen E., 95, of Rice Lake died Friday at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.