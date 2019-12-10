BUSH, Richard, 65, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HULS, Phyllis J. (Barney), 81, of Allen Park, Mich., died Thursday at Heartland Health Care Center in Allen Park.
Visitation will be at 3 p.m. today at Weise Funeral Home, Allen Park.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Allen Park.
PLEWA, Daniel E., 72, of Thorp died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.