BRUNNER, Veronica M., 88, of Durand died Saturday at Plum City Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
BURT, John O., 86, of Fountain City died Friday at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Fountain City.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Fountain City Public Cemetery.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Cochrane, is handling arrangements.
CORCORAN, Roberta R. “Bobbi,” 55, of Holmen died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Holmen.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dickinson Funeral Home, La Crosse, is handling arrangements.
HULETT, Tyra D., 47, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
JASPERSON, Shirley I., 89, formerly of Glenwood City died Aug. 27 at Care Partners in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Glenwood City Community Center.
Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood City.
The Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City, is handling arrangements.
KARLEN, William E., 62, of Cadott died Aug. 30 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cadott.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
PUTZ, Erna L. M., 102, of Arcadia died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7:30, Tuesday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Church, Arcadia.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Fountain City Public Cemetery.
SORENSON, Larry D., 83, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
VANA, Thomas M., 69, died Friday at Atrium Post Acute Care of Bloomer.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.