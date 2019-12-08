GNEWUCH, Floyd L., 69, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HESS, James R., 64, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Heather A., 42, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Woodbury, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Hope Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NATTI, Melvin, 88, of Fall Creek died Friday at River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
WEBB, Gladys E., 101, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
A brief service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
Burial of Ashes will be at a later date at Melrose Cemetery.
WOODS, Mindy A., 39, of New Richmond died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WORTHINGTON, Everett W., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Interment with military honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.