ABRAHAMSON, Leonard E., 79, of rural Blair died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Blair Lutheran Church East.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair.
BARRY, William F. “Bill,” 71, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a brief program at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, at Westgate Sportsman’s Club, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DRUNG, Avis P., 91, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HAGENESS, Robert A., 86, died Aug. 26.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Osseo Cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
JONES, Violet J., 95, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
KNUDTSON, June B. (Linse), 89, of Fall Creek died Aug. 29 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fall Creek.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KNUTH, Arlen J., 75, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RISLER, Steven P., 60, of Los Angeles died Monday at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
ROUX, Donald R., 89, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHWOERER, Patricia C., 77, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Eau Claire.