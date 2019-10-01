BIDDLE, Clarence F. “Jim,” 82, of Thorp died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Missionary Baptist Church, Greenwood.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Butler Cemetery, rural Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
BISHOP, Virginia, 83, of Rice Lake, formerly of Chetek, died Sept. 12.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Chetek Community Senior Center.
HERMAN, Donald L., 87, of Menomonie died Monday at Colfax Health & Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SWANSON, Shelby J., 76, of Centuria, formerly of Hudson, died Saturday at Sophie’s Manor in Centuria.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.